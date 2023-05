MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Southwest Memphis Sunday.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 3300 block of South Third Street just before noon.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photo by Deja Davis, WREG

Police say no suspect information is available at this time but the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.