MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men were injured following a shooting in Southwest Memphis early Sunday morning.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Deerskin Drive at 1 a.m., where they found four victims between the ages of 21 and 23.

The 23-year-old was transported to Regional One, and one 22-year-old was transported to Methodist University Hospital. Both were in critical condition.

Another 22-year-old and a 21-year-old were transported to Methodist South in non-critical condition.

Police say several male suspects came from Gaineville Avenue and fled on foot.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.