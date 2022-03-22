MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Southland Casino Racing presented a big check to the Hattiloo Theatre in Memphis on Tuesday.

The Hattiloo Theatre is the only freestanding Black repertory theatre in five surrounding states and offers free programming and performances staged throughout the Mid-South.

“We support the Hattiloo Theatre’s vision to develop a modern performing-arts venue that is accessible to, relevant to, and reflective of a multicultural community,” said David Wolf, general manager and president of Southland Casino Racing. “And to take it a step further – it’s wonderful to know that we are a part of something even larger, as patrons of other gaming venues within our company’s U.S. portfolio are helping those in need within their respective communities.”

The campaign is part of parent company Delaware North’s “Game Changer” initiative across its gaming properties in the U.S. The goal of the initiative is to make a positive change in those local communities.

The campaign raised $44,346 for the Hattiloo Theatre.

“After two years of social and cultural distancing, this generous donation will not only help Hattiloo recover from the fiscal challenges precipitated by the pandemic, but it will also enable it to serve as a supportive space, where artists can continue to articulate the complexity and beauty of Black life through their craft,” said Ekundayo Bandele, Founder & CEO of Hattiloo Theatre.

Since September 2020, the Game Changer campaign at Southland has raised over $243,000 for local community organizations including Hope House Ministries ($41,000), Families in Transition of West Memphis, Arkansas ($47,604), the Boys and Girls Club of Crittenden County ($53,984), the Children’s Advocacy Center of East Arkansas ($47,051) and the Good Neighbor Love Center in West Memphis ($46,427)

Southland Casino also launched a fundraising campaign on March 1 to benefit West Cancer Foundation in Memphis. The foundation is committed to developing partnerships and community initiatives that will improve health inequities, increase research and removing barriers to cancer care.

To make a donation, guests can drop off and gift the change that’s left on a slot voucher or racing ticket at wishing well throughout the casino floor.