MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Heritage Classic will remain at the Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl Stadium through 2023, according to reports.

The Summitt Management Corporation and the City of Memphis reached the agreement on Monday.

Fred Jones is the founder of the Southern Heritage Classic and is pleased with the decision.

“I am thankful to the City of Memphis for their support. We appreciate their diligence in ensuring that the Southern Heritage Classic will continue to be held at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. It’s the place we’ve called home for decades, and we look forward to making more memories there as we bring great HBCU football to Memphis each year,” said Jones

In 2024, the 35th Annual Southern Heritage Classic football game will be held on Saturday, September 14th, at 6 p.m.