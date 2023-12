MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people, including a child, are in the hospital Tuesday after a four-vehicle crash in southeast Memphis.

Memphis Police say officer responded to the crash at Lamar Avenue and Concorde Road at 3:41 p.m.

Three people, including a female juvenile, were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

MPD asks drivers to use caution in the area as officers work to investigate and clear the scene.