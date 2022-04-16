SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Officers are looking for a man after they say he assaulted, robbed and kidnapped his ex-girlfriend Saturday.

Southaven Police responded to a kidnapping and home invasion call on Casey Lane.

The victim told police that her ex-boyfriend, Michael Wilson, 28, kidnapped, assaulted and robbed the victim of her vehicle.

Southaven police said the victim was able to flee the scene and run to a neighbor’s home to contact officers.

The victim’s vehicle is a 2008 white Chevy Tahoe with a MS tag.

If you have any information about the suspect’s whereabouts or the victim’s vehicle, call Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.