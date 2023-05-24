MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police arrested and charged a man Wednesday in a road rage shooting that left a victim shot on Stateline Road.

Around 9:15 Tuesday night, Southaven officers responded to a store on Stateline Road near I-55 and found the victim shot in the thigh after a road rage incident.

Detectives identified the suspect’s vehicle as a 2008 Chevy Cobalt with a Mississippi tag number. They then learned that a man had been seen that evening getting into the vehicle in a nearby neighborhood.

The driver, Cortez Darling, was taken into custody without incident Wednesday when he returned to the house on Sweet Flag Loop, police said. His vehicle was seized, and police said a firearm was found inside.

Darling is charged with attempted murder and drive-by shooting.