MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police are asking for the public’s help after a car was stolen from a Walmart parking lot.

Police are searching for a man and woman seen leaving the Walmart on the 6800 block of Southcrest Parkway. When a shopper went back to the parking lot, she noticed her 2020 Nissan Sentra with TN tag BHQ8130 was missing.

Southaven Police posted photos of the suspects seen on surveillance footage. Police said they were seen leaving the business, entering the car and driving off with it.

SPD is asking anyone with any information to contact them at 662-393-8652 or email the Southaven PD at tips@southaven.org.