11:37 a.m. UPDATE: Martavious Carpenter turned himself into the Southaven Police Department. Michael Harris Jr. and Kyle Dodson are currently still at large.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police have identified the suspects involved in what it called an “ambush” of its officers Wednesday morning.

Southaven Police are searching for the following suspects:

Kyle Dodson, 20 – Two counts of Attempt to commit an offense (Capital Murder)

Martavious Carpenter, 24 – Conspiracy to commit a crime (Felony)

SPD has the following suspects in custody:

Gabriel Crockett, 20 – Two counts of Attempt to commit an offense (Capital Murder), Conspiracy to commit a crime (Capital Murder), Fleeing law enforcement, Receiving stolen property

Travion Hollomon, 20 – Two counts of Attempt to commit an offense (Capital Murder), Two counts of Conspiracy to commit a crime, Taking away a motor vehicle, Possession of burglary tools

Michael Harris Jr., 19 – Two counts of Attempt to commit an offense (Capital Murder)

According to reports, police encountered a stolen Nissan Maxima in Southaven. An individual exited the stolen vehicle and was in the process of stealing another one, but the detective was not aware.

The detective got out of his vehicle to deploy stop sticks when he was ambushed with gunfire by the car thief, SPD says.

The detective returned fire, and the individual fled the scene on foot. The stolen vehicle also fled the scene with three additional passengers inside.

Southaven Police officers pursued the vehicle into Memphis. During the pursuit, the passengers in the stolen vehicle opened fire on officers, police said.