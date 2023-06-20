MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police in Southaven, Mississippi say they responded to 81 reports of cars burglarized overnight.

According to reports, Southaven Police were called to Baptist Desoto Hospital regarding car burglaries just after midnight Tuesday. They found that 35 vehicles were burglarized in the parking lot.

Police said an additional 46 vehicles located at nearby hotels were also burglarized Monday night.

We have heard about plenty of car break-ins around stores and restaurants in Memphis. Now it seems the vehicles of patients, hospital staff and emergency workers have also become the prime choice for thieves.

“I get the notification on my phone all the time about car break ins, people like fumbling at people’s doors. All sorts things going on all over the city,” said Essie Grandberry in Orange Mound.

Many are wondering how it happens since places like hospitals have roaming security vehicles. One source told us about 15 to 20 children were behind the break-ins and they were all over the parking lot Monday night.

In a statement, Baptist DeSoto told WREG, “We take every precaution to minimize and deter theft. As a precaution, our security team will be increasing campus security with regular security patrols, gated lots, well-lit areas, and License Plate Reader cameras.”

While police say they are working finding the crooks who hit 81 vehicles, citizens are doing what they can to stay safe.

“Watch my surroundings, lock my car and just trust God. So far I have been blessed nothing has every happened to mine,” Grandberry said.

Meanwhile, Baptist DeSoto said they are offering to escort patients, visitors, and workers to their vehicles if requested.

Southaven Police haven’t said if they’ve made any arrests.

If you have any information regarding the case, contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-253-9250 or tips@southaven.orh