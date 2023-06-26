SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Thieves were caught on camera crashing an SUV into a Southaven pawn shop and making off with guns and other merchandise early Saturday morning.

When the vehicle made it inside Dabbs’ Gun & Pawn, seven hooded suspects scattered to collect what they could as an alarm sounds. The store’s owner, Monte Dabbs, said he feels surprised, shocked, and saddened when he watches the video.

“Pretty brazen, pretty brazen. I mean you see the video, the alarm is going off and they’re not in any big hurry,” Dabbs said.

The thieves did an estimated $40,000 in property damage to the business that’s been in Dabbs’ family for 43 years.

He said they got away with eight long guns, two cash registers with very little money inside, and jewelry. Dabbs said in 43 years, this is the first time they have had weapons stolen.

“All our guns are locked up at night. We’ve been locking them up ever since we’ve been in business,” Dabbs said. “We go through great pains the way we secure them at night and the ATF has commended us on the way we do secure them.”

Dabbs said it hurts him more than anything knowing that the guns are on the streets.

“Because somebody is probably gonna get hurt with it. And as responsible gun dealer, gun owner, I really hate to see it get in the hands of bad guys,” he said.

As the pawn shop works closely with law enforcement during their investigation, Dabbs has a message for the thieves.

“I hope you get what’s comin’,” he said.

We reached out to the Southaven Police Department for a comment on the break-in. So far, we have not heard back.