MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police need your help locating a 33-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday, December 18.

Theotis Washington left in an Uber to go to a hotel in Memphis. Police say he was supposed to be working in Memphis and staying at a friends’ house during the week.

When Washington didn’t show up for work on Thursday, his employers called his parents.

Washinton is a black male who is 5’5 and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light grey hoodie and tan military boots.

According to reports, Washington has a prepaid Tracfone, but it has been turned off. He also does not have a vehicle.

If you have seen Washington or know his whereabouts, you are urged to call SPD at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.