SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– A man is accused of attacking another man with a hammer in Southaven Tuesday morning.

Randall Kyles is charged with aggravated assault, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

According to Southaven Police, Kyles was beating another man in the head with a hammer at Abacus Staffing on Goodman Road around 11:40 a.m.

Officers responding to the scene learned that Kyles left the building. He was found shortly after and taken into custody at Southcrest Parkway near Goodman Road.

Police said the victim had a large laceration on his head and was transported to Baptist Desoto.

Police have not said what led up to the incident.