MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police are searching for the man responsible for robbing a gas station at gunpoint Thursday.

Southaven Police say the robbery happened at the Marathon Gas Station at Airways and Clarington.

The suspect reportedly showed the clerk a silver handgun and demanded money. Police say the suspect was last seen running away from the store.

Southaven Police released pictures of the suspect Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.