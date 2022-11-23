SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– A Southaven church is already working to bring the spirit of Christmas to life.

Brown Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Soulful Christmas Celebration on December 11 for two shows in person for the first time since the pandemic.

The free event will feature many musical performers.

“It’s a wonderful time to just come together. great music, great atmosphere, Donny McClurkin Grammy award winner is going to be one of our guests as well as Myron Butler so if you want to get in and feel the Christmas spirit that’s the place to be,” said Senior Pastor Bartholomew Orr

Brown Missionary Baptist Church is also looking for vendors to help charities in the region. If you would like to help, contact Tracie Harmon at 662-342-6407.