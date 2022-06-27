MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in custody after Southaven Police said they took a woman’s car from a local Walmart.

A woman was shopping at the Southaven Walmart off the 6800 block of Southcrest Parkway on June 23. The woman went out to check for her vehicle, and quickly realized it was missing.

Southaven Police posted photographs of these suspects leaving the building and asked the public for assistance.

Since then, the suspects that were seen leaving the business have been apprehended by Southaven Police.

Police have not released further details on the names and charges of the suspects. WREG will update as more information becomes available.