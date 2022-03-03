MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new full-service grocery store opened its doors on the south end of downtown Thursday.

Shoppers were streaming into South Point Grocery around lunchtime, a few hours after it opened near Central Station between Main Street and Second.



South Point Grocery



The new venture was opened by the Castle Retail Group, which manages both High Point Grocery and the Cash Saver supermarket chains.

The store features a deli with made-to-order sandwiches, a meat counter, produce, dairy, grocery items and flowers, plus an extensive beer selection and local brands like Lucchesi’s and Las Delicias. Wine will also be available at the store.

A large patio is open for dining in front of the store.

While Mud Island has a comparable-sized market at Miss Cordelia’s, and Crosstown has Curb Market, the south end of downtown has been unserved by grocery stores aside from small neighborhood markets. The closest supermarkets are across the bridge in West Memphis or in Midtown Memphis.

South Point Grocery is at 136 Webster Ave. and is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. according to the store’s Facebook page.