MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A portion of a South Memphis street has officially been named to honor a Memphis Fire Department veteran who died on duty.

Thursday morning, Councilman Ford Canale unveiled the Honorary Street Name sign for Firefighter David Pleasant. A portion of Mississippi Boulevard with be named after Pleasant.

Pleasant was killed in a crash while responding to a fire on Cambridge Avenue on August 10, 2022. The crash happened at the intersection of Crump Boulevard and Danny Thomas.

Memphis Police say Maurice Yarbrough crashed into the fire engine Pleasant was riding in. Three other firefighters were injured in the wreck.

Pleasant had been with the Memphis Fire Department since 1990. At the time of his death, friends of his told WREG that he was already eligible for retirement but chose to keep working.

The Memphis City Council passed the resolution to name a part of Mississippi Boulevard after Pleasant in June.