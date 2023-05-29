MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A victim allegedly turned the tables on a would-be attacker, who reportedly walked into a South Memphis store with a semi-automatic weapon.

Detectives say Aaron Brown, who can be seen in his mugshot with an arm injury, was shot by a shop owner just after 3 on Saturday afternoon. Brown allegedly went into a shoe-shine business on East McLemore armed with a semi-automatic weapon.

The owner told police he fired first to protect himself and those inside the store.

Geno Robinson

Witness Geno Robinson said the man was armed with a weapon like a “Draco.”

Detectives say Brown pulled his weapon during an attempted carjacking, telling the driver who was pulling into the lot, to “Leave it running, I’m taking it.” Brown let the driver go.

Witnesses say the 21-year-old wasn’t done creating chaos, as he then turned his attention to those inside the shop.

The owner turned the tables, firing at Brown. Witnesses say Brown stumbled out, making his way to a nearby church for help.

Brown is being held on a $20,000 bond, charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

“We as a people have to get together and police our own neighborhood,” said Robinson.