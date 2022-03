MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to the scene at South Third Street and East Rollins Road just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning.



Police said they found two men in non-critical condition, and they were taken by a private vehicle to Methodist South.



MPD said there is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.



If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.