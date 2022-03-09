MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a South Memphis shooting that left one person injured on Wednesday morning.



Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside an SUV in the 1300 block of Aste.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Witnesses said they heard about six shots. The victim jumped out of his vehicle and tried to run for help, but he collapsed on the ground

Police said one man was detained at the scene. They have not said whether anyone has been charged.