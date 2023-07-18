MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An overnight shooting in South Memphis left one man dead and another injured, Memphis Police say.

According to MPD, the shooting happened at 12:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Miller Street.

Two male victims were found. One was pronounced dead on the scene. The other, a 33-year-old, was taken to Methodist University in non-critical condition.

A resident at the house next door claims 21 rounds went through her living room. Several bullet holes were visible in walls, and blood was seen in the house.

Bullet holes in the living room of house next door to double shooting. (Jerrita Patterson).

A broken window caused by shots fired into the home. (Jerrita Patterson).

Bullet holes can be seen along the front of the house. (Jerrita Patterson).

She said she hid in her closet under a quilt. While she was tucked away in her closet, one of two men next door tried to seek refuge under her home, but the shooter followed and fired more rounds.

The motive behind the double shooting, and who pulled the trigger is still unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.