MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was sent to the hospital following a shooting in South Memphis Tuesday.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Orleans before 6 p.m.

Police say the male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

According to investigators, preliminary information suggests that the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.