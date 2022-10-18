MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Environmental Protection Agency is warning South Memphis residents about a dangerous chemical polluting the air and potentially causing cancer.

Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department had a public meeting to discuss solutions.

The EPA is reaching out to hundreds of South Memphis residents about a chemical used at Sterilization Services of Tennessee located at 2396 Florida St. The chemical, called ethylene oxide is used to sterilize medical and dental equipment.

The EPA says its studies show lifetime exposure to those who live and work near the plant can seriously increase their chances for cancer.

“When people have long-term exposure to ETO, it can cause certain types of cancers like breast cancer in women and lymphoma or blood cancers,” a representative at Tuesday’s meeting said. “I also want to be clear there is also potential risk for people who work at this facility or work near this facility or go to school near this facility.”

The will be another meeting Tuesday night at 7:15 at Monumental Baptist Church.

