MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A home was destroyed after a fire in South Memphis Monday.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to the fire at the intersection of Florida and McKellar around 4 p.m. When we arrived at the scene, the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

This is the scene that had Laurence Mayes shocked when he stepped outside earlier this afternoon.

“A lady knocked on my door and said there was a fire out there in the back,” Mayes said.

Mayes said the house is abandoned, like many others in this neighborhood.

According to our research, the last known owner died in 2015. But Mayes said there has been someone coming in and out of the home for months.

“I worry about it but there ain’t nothing I can do. Until he gets caught, or somebody turns him in or something,” Mayes said.

Another neighbor, who wishes to remain anonymous, said it was only a matter of time until something like this happened.

“He was sitting on a little stool over there, like calm and collected like ain’t nothing happening and knowing he’s been staying in that house and that house is abandoned and empty,” the neighbor said.

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed the property was vacant, but said releasing any other information would be speculative.

They also told us no one was injured in the fire.

Neighbors said the mayor needs to do something to make sure the neighborhood stays safe.

“He needs to board them all up or knock them all down or whatever you gotta do, to make a living for us peacefully,” the neighbor said.

A spokesperson from the mayor’s office said she believes the property is in Environmental Court but could not say for sure since the office was closed for the day when we reached out.

Shelby County Environmental Court oversees properties in Memphis that violate health, fire, building, zoning, and animal codes.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.