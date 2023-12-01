MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis church is hoping for answers after being vandalized twice in four days.

South Parkway East Church of Christ members told Memphis police last week someone threw a piece of concrete through the front window.

On Monday, it happened again and a photo of the suspect was taken. Church members say the woman broke three front windows of the church. It looks to be repaired now with a cost of more than $5,000.

“Nothing is sacred anymore,” said Tyler Penton, a Memphis resident. “Something has to change for sure.”

(Photo courtesy: The Memphis Police Department)

“It makes me sad that even a church, it’s a line there that you think no one would cross,” said Payne Espenan.

Penton says this is an example of ongoing crime impacting the city.

Penton says he has a coworker who has been robbed at gunpoint before and another coworker who almost witnessed a shooting. “It’s just awful, unfortunate,” Penton said.

“It makes me sad because I moved to Memphis and it’s a city I want to be proud of and to be a Memphian and happy to say that,” Espenan said.

If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.