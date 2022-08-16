Police and an ambulance parked outside Methodist North hospital on Covington Pike early Tuesday morning.

A car riddled with bullet holes sits outside Methodist North hospital on Covington Pike early Tuesday morning.

What appears to be a semi-automatic rifle sits on the ground at a BP station at Sycamore View and Raleigh Lagrange.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were at Methodist North Hospital in Raleigh following a shooting with multiple victims early Tuesday.

Sources reported that at least seven victims are being treated at the hospital, but police have not confirmed that information as of 5 a.m.

The hospital was put on lockdown according to a source. The hospital began allowing people to leave shortly before 3 a.m.

Pictures from a WREG photographer show a car riddled with bullet holes with all four doors open in the middle of Covington Pike outside the hospital.

Roads surrounding the hospital have been blocked off.

The location where the shooting occurred has not been confirmed by police.

It does not appear that the shooting happened at the hospital, but in a neighborhood a few miles away. Our photographer went to a BP gas station near the corner of Raleigh LaGrange and Sycamore view, where a semi-automatic rifle can be seen on the ground next to one of the pumps.

WREG will update this story as we learn more about the situation.