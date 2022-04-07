MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Soulsville community center was vandalized just weeks before its doors opened to the public.



Vanecia Kimbrow with the River Region Community Development Corporation described the damage done to the property as unbelievable.



Kimbrow said the center located at Mississippi Boulevard and Jennette Place was set to open next month, offering free services to the children and adults in the community.

A week ago, the facility looked like a classroom with tables and chairs.

After returning from vacation Wednesday, Kimbrow discovered someone broke and stole almost everything inside including two air conditioning units, all the kitchen appliances, toilets and even the bathroom tile.

She said the thieves were able to pry through a gate behind the church and destroy months of hard work.

“They’ve easily done a quarter, $300,000 worth of damage for a few thousand dollars. They destroyed months and months of work for nothing,” Kimbrow said.



She said as of right now, there is no surveillance video. They are offering a $1,000 reward for information.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.