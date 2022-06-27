MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Andre Christopher Jones has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder after investigators said he killed his father and grandmother in Sept. 2021, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said Jones, 21, called 911 claiming he discovered the bodies of his grandmother and father just after midnight when he returned home from a store. When officers arrived, they smelled gun smoke inside of the home in the 1400 block of Amarillo Street near Cherokee Park.

There was no signs of a break-in, and video surveillance did not show anyone entering or leaving the home during that time, according to police.

The press release said investigators found Jones’ live ammunition matching shell casings near the bodies. They also found a handgun with blood on it.

Officers said the grandmother, 73-year-old Martha Jones, was found dead in the hallway. Jones’ father, 53-year-old Ronald Jones, was found in a bedroom.

Both were shot at least a dozen times, according to the press release.

Jones has also been charged with two counts of employment of a firearm and is currently being held without bond.