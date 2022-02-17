MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The ice storm two weeks ago left some having to shell out money for repairs or to replace such items as groceries.

For some, the financial fallout has been downright difficult. There is damage everywhere you look around South Memphis, where some residents say they lost food in their refrigerators.

“I had just bought about $250 worth of groceries, so what I did was just throw it away. There was nothing else I could do about it,” said Edwina Burton. “It was a real inconvenience.”

She, along with her husband and disabled son, not only had to replace their spoiled food but also had to find another place to stay while the power was out, from Thursday to Sunday.

The road to recovery has been extensive, with many shelling out hundreds with even more expected expenses. Thursday, they were bracing for more financial fallout from the latest round of storms.

Need help?

If you receive benefits through SNAP, you may be eligible to have your benefits replaced if you lost food due to a power outage of 12 hours or more. SNAP recipients must submit a request within 10 days of experiencing food loss. Click here to see what you’ll need to qualify.