MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water will receive a $250,000 grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority to assist customers who have delayed bills.

MLGW says that they will be matching the grant from TVA, and the Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association (MIFA) is administering the program as long as the funds last.

“We are committed to helping our customers overcome the challenges created by delayed bills,” said Doug McGowen, president and CEO of MLGW. “We’re grateful for the assistance from TVA and MIFA.”

MLGW will be sending letters to customers who have had their bills delayed to notify them of their eligibility for up to $400 in assistance.

“Our mission is to serve the Tennessee Valley and make life better for our communities,” said Mark Yates, TVA regional vice president. “One of the ways we serve our region is by partnering with local power companies, like MLGW, to provide assistance to those who are struggling to pay for essential utilities.”

Customers must have the eligibility letter, ID, and a copy of their MLGW bill to apply at www.mifa.org.