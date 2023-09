MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Fayette County schools and a learning center are dismissing early Friday due to a water main break.

Fayette-Ware High School, East Junior High, and Jefferson Innovative Learning Center will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Friday, the district said in a social media post.

A break in a water main means the schools do not have running water.

“The city has notified us that the repairs will take an extended amount of time,” Fayette County Schools said.