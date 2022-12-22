MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brutally cold temperatures, strong winds violent enough to shake road signs, and a dusting of snow across the roadways are some of the conditions drivers have had to deal with Thursday.

From West Memphis to the outskirts of the I-40/240 loop, roads progressively got worse as temperatures plummeted to the low teens with wind gusts between 25 to 40 miles per hour coupled with constant precipitation.

With near-zero temperatures, those behind the wheel of big rigs are worried about the lethal combination of snow and ice.

“Getting home that’s my biggest concern, you know. I just want to make it home,” said truck driver Phillip Melton.

Drivers like Josh Green say they’ll be keeping a close eye on the roads to make it home safely for the holidays.

“You can only control your behavior and how you drive so take it slow,” Green said.

The Memphis Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are now under their inclement weather plans. This means if you are involved in a crash with no injuries, you should do the following:

Exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance information, and tag numbers of vehicles involved

Take photos of the damage and tag number of the vehicle involved

Drivers in Memphis should call the nearest MPD station or the Memphis Police Traffic Office to report the accident within 5 working days. An officer will complete a crash report or Non-Investigated Crash Report.

Drivers in Shelby County should arrange a time to meet at the SCSO substation located at 11670 Memphis-Arlington Road within 10 days of the accident. Please bring your vehicle, driver’s license, registration paperwork for that vehicle, and proof of insurance with you.