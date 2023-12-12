MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owner of Snappy Mart appeared in court on Tuesday after being shut down and called a “breeding ground for crime” four days ago.

A City Prosecutor with the City of Memphis says the convenience store on Madison Avenue in Crosstown will reopen, but the owner has to follow strict guidelines.

“We believe that a good faith effort has been shown to begin implementing these steps. So we are fine with recommending that the store can reopen today.” the prosecutor said. “They will need to reapply for a new license but the Department of Ag has said that they can reopen as long as they are not selling temperature control goods.”

Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge and Forrest Edwards with the District Attorney’s office said the business must also upgrade its security.

“They’ll be required to employ armed security guards,” Edwards said. “They’re also required to link in their existing surveillance cameras into the Memphis Police Department real-time crime center.”

The DA’s office says the store has been the site of over 600 calls for police service and 81 arrests over a two-year period.

Thomas Hewgley, a business owner in the neighborhood who brought Snappy Mart, was also in court. He says his goal is to keep the community safe for everyone.

“What they do is up to them, the consequences that follow are up to them as well,” Hewgley said. “So, they are on notice and it’s on them to comply. If they don’t want to we’ll go do this again and we’ll keep doing it until we get what we want.”

If Snappy Mart does not follow these guidelines potential sanctions could be filed. They’re due back in court on January 25.