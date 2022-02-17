MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The storm two weeks ago left some having to shell out money for repairs or to replace such items as groceries.

SNAP benefits will be replaced for those in Tennessee who suffered losses due to power outages or damaged houses due to severe weather.

The ice storm two weeks ago caused many trees in the Mid-south to snap, putting dents in vehicles and wallets.

“We lost food in the refrigerator,” Mr. Burnett said.

Mr. Burnett has lived in the Southwest Memphis neighborhood for nearly 30 years. He saw first hand the wrath from Mother Nature.

“Today, we don’t know what’s coming,” Mr. Burnett said.

What he knows for sure are the costly consequences he and his neighbors have already faced.

Not far from Mr Burnett’s home, another house was badly damaged when this massive tree gave way.

“I had just bought about $250 worth of groceries, so what I did was just throw it away. There was nothing else I could do about it,” Edwina Burton said.

Her and her family not only had to replace their spoiled food, but also had to find another place to stay while the power was out.

The road to recovery has been extensive with many shelling out hundreds with even more expected expenses. But now they’re bracing for more of a financial fallout from the latest round of storms from Mother Nature.

If you receive benefits through SNAP, you may be eligible to have your benefits replaced if you lost food due to a power outage of 12 hours or more.

SNAP recipients must submit a request within 10 days of experiencing food loss.



For more information, visit TN.gov.