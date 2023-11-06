MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee residents who had their SNAP benefits stolen by EBT card skimming or cloning can apply for reimbursement from the state beginning Monday.

The state of Tennessee says people who were victimized between Oct. 1, 2022 and Sept. 30, 2024 can apply for benefits reimbursement through the One DHS Customer Portal at OneDHS.tn.gov

Customers who can’t access the online portal to submit a request can also get a paper form at their local TDHS office.

SNAP benefit fraud through card skimming is a problem that may have impacted thousands across the country, and hundreds in Memphis. Victims say when they try to use their EBT card at the grocery, they find the balance is zero.

“As of 10/31/2023, for the period 07/01/2022-10/31/2023, we have had 4,857 households reporting having been a victim of (SNAP and/or PEBT) skimming/cloning/phishing/smishing,” Tennessee state officials said. Reports started in late 2022.

Criminals use the card information to buy items like energy drinks and baby formula at big-box stores, then sell them at a discount on the dark web.

At last count, in May there were 170,000 SNAP recipients in Shelby County. A majority of them are families.