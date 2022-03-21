MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Residents across Memphis are calling in to complain about delays with the United States Postal Service.

A worker at the Raleigh station told us the delays were due to a current staffing shortage.

Katie Jones has called this Raleigh neighborhood home for 15 years. She said more people are becoming frustrated with the United States Postal Service over the last month.

“I had multiple people from the Nextdoor neighbor app tell me they are not getting their mail and that we don’t have a mail carrier currently,” she said.

Jones said in some cases people have gone several weeks waiting for important letters, bills and prescriptions. While Jones said she did receive mail multiple times on Saturday, she’s still in a bind.

“Still missing a couple checks,” she said. “It makes things a little tough right now considering I’m switching jobs to a new teaching school.”

Jones said she’s reached out to her post office on Austin Peay for help.

“I have put a ticket in you can not get ahold of the Raleigh station at all by the phone number. Nobody is picking up and if they do, they hang up on you immediately,” she said.

WREG was there in January when USPS hosted a job fair. With the country facing a pandemic labor shortage, Jones said she’s staying positive things will turn around.

“I think they have said people are getting their first paychecks and giving up,” she said. “Right now it’s just getting more people hired and training them properly, and not shoving too much on to them.”

USPS issued a statement saying its workforce like others is not immune to the impacts of the pandemic. They also added that recent winter weather has also been a challenge.

You can read the postal service’s full statement below:

“The Postal Service plays an important role in the community, and we are committed to providing the best service possible. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers living in the 38128 ZIP Code area. Local management has been made aware and is taking steps to address the concerns. For example, we recently held a hiring fair in Memphis for various USPS employment positions and are onboarding and training new hires as quickly as possible. Applicants who are interested in working for the Postal Service can go to www.usps.com/careers and search under Tennessee. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis. While we do not share personnel information publicly, we can confirm that our workforce, like others, is not immune to the human impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Ongoing industrywide delays in ground and air transportation network and recent winter storms across Tennessee have also created challenges for the Postal Service. We will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload and we are proud of the efforts of postal employees across Tennessee, and the nation, as they define essential public service every day. We urge customers with concerns or questions about their mail delivery service to contact the Postal Service directly. Customers have a variety of options for contacting the Postal Service, including contacting their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visiting our website at www.usps.com/help.” -United States Postal Service