MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The name of the new barbecue contest coming to Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis has been revealed.

Thursday, Forward Momentum announced that the new barbecue contest will be called “SmokeSlam,” featuring the tagline: “The World’s Ultimate BBQ Showdown.”

The contest will reportedly take place from May 16 through May 18. The contest features $250,000 in prize money spread across several categories.

Forward Momentum says the event has attracted more than 100 interested teams. The organizers say their goal is to “produce an inclusive event that enhances the rich tradition of barbecue in Memphis, the unique river setting, and the city’s musical heritage.”

“Our event is called a festival because we aim to attract barbecue fans, but also families, music lovers, and young people from Memphis and beyond,” Mike Smith with Forward Momentum said in a statement.

Memphis in May’s World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, previously held in Tom Lee Park, will be held in Liberty Park from May 15 through May 18.