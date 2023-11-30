MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating three different smash-and-grabs that all occurred early Thursday morning.

In one case in East Memphis, the alleged thieves were run off by a bystander who caught them in the act.

A GameStop on Austin Peay was one of the trio of Memphis businesses targeted by thieves.

Investigators say around 2:30 a.m. when eight or nine thieves stole $6,200 worth of merchandise before taking off in a tan SUV.

One hour later, there was another smash-and-grab at a Game X-Change on Winchester Road. this time the burglarizers were not able to gain entry due to metal bars.

At 6 in the morning, a witness told police that he saw a man punching through a glass door at Batteries Plus Bulbs on Mount Moriah in East Memphis. He said two more suspects were nearby.

The witness, who was nextdoor at Gibson’s Donuts, confronted the suspects, who got away with nothing. They drove off in a gray Hyundai Sonata with drive-out tags.

All these smash-and-grabs were caught on MPD surveillance cameras. At this time MPD is investigating the crimes separately and is not sharing any details on the suspects.