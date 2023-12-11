MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves hit the Metro by T-Mobile store in Parkway Village Monday morning, ripping the front door out and getting off with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

The Metro store on Winchester Road is boarded up and back in business hours after the smash-and-grab thieves got away.

Around 1 a.m., an MPD squad car was parked outside a gaping hole in the building. The front door was left lying in the parking lot.

Officers were told four suspects in a dark color pickup truck smashed in the front door of the business. They wore all back with gloves and face masks.

The cellphone store is just the latest target of smash-and-grab thieves.

Last week, thieves got into an Ulta store in East Memphis and got away with thousands in perfume and cologne.

This year, City Gear stores in the Memphis area have been broken into about 60 times, prompting the company to add security and plead with law enforcement and government officials for help.

This time, officers believe the group got away with at least $5,000 worth of cellphones and accessories.