MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GameStop in Midtown was hit by smash-and-grab thieves overnight.

The thieves managed to get through a metal security gate that covered the front doors of the store.

When our crews arrived on the scene, we could see shattered glass on the ground.

It seems no matter what security measures store owners take, thieves still manage to get in. Some gaming stores have even gone so far as to put GPS-tracking devices in their products.

We’ve reached out to MPD for more information and will let you know what they say.