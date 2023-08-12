MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men, possibly armed, are on the run after a high-speed pursuit following a smash-and-grab burglary in Covington Saturday morning.

Tipton County Sheriff’s Department issued a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) for two males that allegedly fled from a high speed pursuit. They were last seen fleeing on foot around Joe Joyner or Navy Circle area.

According to a press release, at around 2:30 a.m., Covington Police Department officers responded to 951 Highway 51 North, Suite G, the Whiskey Business Liquor Store, on an alarm call.

Police say the front door to the business had been broken out, and merchandise was missing from inside the store. They did not locate any suspects inside the business.

Detectives in the criminal Investigation Division responded and began processing the scene.

Video surveillance from the business showed five suspects dressed in dark clothing enter the store after smashing the front door glass with a sledgehammer at 2:29 a.m.

Video courtesy of Covington Police Department

The thieves gathered liquor bottles and loaded the items into two vehicles, according to CPD.

Reports say a Brighton Police Department officer observed two dark colored vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed south on Highway 51 in Covington. The officer notified other officers to assist and initiated a traffic stop on Highway 51 near BCI Company.

The vehicles refused to stop and Munford Police Department officers joined the pursuit south through the Crosstown area.

Tipton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies deployed a spike strip near Quality Tire on Highway 51 at Quinton Drive which stopped one of the two vehicles immediately. The second vehicle continued south on Highway 51.

Police say the two suspects in the first vehicle fled on foot into the nearby bean field. TCSO K9 team responded and set a track for the suspects.

A backpack, clothing items, and gloves were reported to have been recovered along the track. Atoka Fire Department deployed a drone to assist in the search.

CPD said the suspects were not located after an extensive search of the area. Deputies and officers continue to patrol the area in an attempt to locate the remaining suspects.

One of the remaining suspects was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, and brown sandals. The other suspect was last seen in black pants, a black hoodie, and black shoes.

Both suspects appear to have a slender build and are approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall.

If you see anyone suspicious in this area, call dispatch at 901-475-4300 or 911.

TCSO said the second vehicle continued down the highway with flat tires until the driver rammed two police cars from Brighton and Munford Police Department. Officers on scene took the three suspects from the car into custody.

According to reports, the suspects were identified as Deavonte’ Johnson, 20, Kameron Townsend, 18, and Quintaurus Sims, 20. All three suspects are residents of Memphis.

From left to right: Deavonte’ Johnson, Kameron Townsend, and Quintaurus Sims (Photos courtesy of CPD)

They were transported to Tipton County Jail and will remain in custody until their arraignment in Tipton County General Sessions Court.

CPD confirmed that both vehicles involved in the burglary were reported stolen from Memphis. One was a blue 2007 Infiniti G35 and the other was a 2008 Infiniti EX3.

Tipton County Sheriff’s Department said that weapons have been recovered from the suspects in custody, so the remaining suspects are possibly armed.

A stolen Glock handgun, which was loaded with an extended magazine and a “Glock switch,” used to convert a weapon into an illegal fully automatic machinegun, was recovered from one of the cars.

Multiple cases and bottles of liquor from the burglary were also recovered from the cars.

According to a press release, the suspects are being charged with by CPD with burglary, vandalism, underage possession of alcohol, theft of property, possession of burglary tools, and auto theft.

In addition, TCSO, Brighton PD, and Munford PD will have multiple charges of aggravated assault, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, and vandalism.

CPD says that detectives are communicating with other West Tennessee agencies about the group of thieves with similar cases of smash-and-grabs and their possible involvement. CPD also said they will be seeking Federal prosecution of the trio in addition to state charges.

No officers or suspects were injured during the pursuit.