UPDATE: Authorities confirmed two people died in the plane crash.

**

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A small plane crashed Saturday near Tupelo Regional Airport.

Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka confirmed the accident, which happened about 8 a.m., according to WTVA-TV.

The Federal Aviation Administration told WREG a single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed in a field near the airport.

The number of people on board is unknown and there is no word yet on whether there were any injuries.

Further details were not immediately available.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.