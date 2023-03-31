MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating an airplane crash near Oxford, Mississippi, that killed one and injured another.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, a little after 9 p.m. Thursday, they received a notification from the Union County Sheriff’s Office that a small private plane had not returned to the airport it had taken off from.

A phone belonging to one of the plane’s occupants was pinging off County Road 249.

When they arrived on the scene, they found one of the occupants deceased. The second occupant was thought to be missing. They found him around midnight, and he was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Officials say the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and the identities of the occupants have not been released pending notification of their families.

NTSB says an investigator is expected on the scene sometime Friday to document the scene, examine the aircraft, request any air traffic communications, radar data, and weather reports and try to contact any witnesses.

Also, the investigator will request maintenance records of the aircraft, medical records and the flight history of the pilot.