MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 5-year-old boy was sent to the hospital Thursday night after a shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Shelby County.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in the 4500 block of Hansberry Drive at the Southwind Lake Apartments around 9:13 p.m.

Authorities said the boy was shot in the shoulder while his father was cleaning his gun.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition, and is recovering.

No charges have been released.

There have been 147 children injured by gunfire this year. Last year number was 150, and we still have two months in the year.

Paris Stephens, who lives next door, said she feared the bullet could’ve gone through the wall and hit her child. Still, she said she feels bad for the child’s parents.

“I know his dad is a great dad,” Stephens said. “He is always here with him, I am hoping that he is processing it well. I know that no one wants that to happen to their child. Things happen to all of us and a lot of times we don’t get the chance to see what happens to other people and I just pray that people just don’t judge them. I want the world to know that these are good people.”