MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is tracking the potential of severe storms later this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the News Channel 3 viewing area in the SLIGHT risk category, and ENHANCED portion for our eastern Arkansas viewers.

The primary threats will be large hail and damaging winds. As in situations like this, an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

The timing of the stronger line of storms will reach the area near 7 PM lasting through midnight.

Ahead of the instigating cold front, the Mid-South will see warm breezy conditions under mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers before the main line of storms arrive. Remember, when thunder roars – go indoors.

This afternoon: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind around 15 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Low around 48. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Rain will clear out before Sunday morning activities. Sunday and Monday will be a little “cooler” but we’ll quickly warm back up into the 70’s and 80’s as the week goes on. Next rain chance maybe Thursday or Friday.