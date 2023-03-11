MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re waking up to partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s.

We’re tracking the potential for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Weather models show scattered showers cropping up this afternoon as a warm front lifts over the News Channel 3 viewing area.

However, the stronger storms and heavier precipitation arrive ahead of the close-following cold front late this evening.

The main weather hazard will be strong winds and large hail.

This does NOT look like a tornadic setup. Most of the rain should exit the Mid-South before noon Sunday.

Today, skies becoming mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers during the afternoon hours.

Storms will develop late this evening with the potential for heavy rainfall and damaging winds. Saturday’s high is 58, overnight low is 55.

Sunday, with rain ending, the skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 58, and an overnight low 36.

Plenty of sunshine expected for Monday through Wednesday of next week with highs ranging from the low 50s on Monday and Tuesday, to the low 60s on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the 30s.

Don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour before going to bed tonight!