MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s now an enhanced risk for severe storms on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms are expected to roll in overnight going into Thursday morning. Heavy rain paired with high winds will be the primary concern.

At the moment, the News Channel 3 Weather Experts are tracking the atmosphere and approaching storm system while watching for the necessary ingredients for severe weather to occur.



An area of low pressure to our west is set to take a path from the Midwest through the MidSouth and drag two fronts along with it. First a warm front, followed by a cold front.

The two most favorable ingredients for damaging winds, excessive rainfall and tornadoes are :

Wind Shear (the amount of spin in the atmosphere) Unstable Air (warm and muggy, sunny VS cloudy)

These two essential ingredients are conditional tomorrow. It will be very windy today and tomorrow. Sustained winds are forecasted to reach 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. In isolated thunderstorms, winds could reach up to 60 mph.

This is important for many reasons, but even more so locally where recent ice storm damage has weakened some trees. Heavy rain and strong winds may lead to even more downed trees and power lines.

We are hoping for more clouds than sunshine tomorrow. The fuel for thunderstorms is a supply of warm, moist air in the lowest levels of the atmosphere.



Temperatures may reach 68 degrees by 11 AM. More clouds may limit the warming.

Have a way to receive notice of a severe weather warning and not getting caught in your car or mobile/manufactured home.



Identify your safe space if warned, download the News Channel 3 weather app, and follow along with us on News Channel 3’s outlets throughout the day.

Download the WREG Weather App for additional weather updates.