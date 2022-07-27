MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The husband of a slain Memphis pastor is calling for justice to the fullest extent for two 15-year-old suspects who have been charged with her death.

It is a nightmare that replays for Darrell Eason-Williams.

“She was out there in the yard, seconds, minutes later they came knocking on the door,” he recalled.

Feet away from the living room, Darrell’s wife, pastor Autura Eason-Williams, was shot and killed in broad daylight in their driveway.

Wednesday, 20-year-old Eduard Rodriguez Tabor was also charged with her death. He joins the two teens who are also charged with first-degree murder.

The victim’s children asked for forgiveness for the teen suspects, but her husband feels quite different.

“Me, her sister Gwen and Tisha, we don’t want these three individuals back on the street. They shouldn’t have been on the street anyway,” Eason-Williams said.

District Attorney Amy Weirich has filed a petition to have the teens tried as adults. Eason-Williams says that is what justice looks like for his wife despite her adult children’s plea to have them stay in the juvenile system.

“I don’t care what the kids say. That is null and void. I’m her husband. What matter to me is that they are prosecuted to the fullest,” Eason-Williams said.

It’s a call for justice that Darrell hopes is answered with the law’s toughest sentence so no other family has to experience his pain.

Police say they have security video showing the three suspects following the pastor into her driveway before she was shot and killed.