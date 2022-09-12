MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Six teens are facing charges after police say they broke into a car in the Beale Street area Saturday night.

According to police, officers saw several teens wearing black ski masks and hoodies walking past Beale Street down Beale Alley where several cars were parked. The officers saw the teens get into a car and called for backup.

The teens ran away as more officers arrived.

Investigators said Jayron Tiggs, 18, and the other teens, between the ages of 15 and 17, had stolen property on them when they were arrested and one of them was carrying a stolen gun.

All six suspects were taken into custody and charged with burglary of a vehicle, theft of property less than $1,000, and evading arrest on foot.

Tiggs is out on a $1,000 bond.